Lady Gaga announces Coronavirus fundraiser gig – with Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chris Martin and more

Musicians from all over the world are coming together for a special gig – to raise much-needed funds for the Coronavirus crisis.

Lady Gaga announced the news on Monday, and revealed some of the lineup, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, John Legend, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli and more.

The concert will take place on April 18th, with funds raised going directly to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The special performances will take place virtually and will be streamed worldwide.

The gig will be hosted by chat show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. RTE will get to air the special concert.

Other stars contributing to the momentous event include Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham and Kerry Washington.

This special event will include stories from the world’s healthcare heroes battling the spread of COVID-19, messages of gratitude and appreciation from those that they have helped and segments from WHO and UN global health experts.

Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, are supporting the event.

“As the world comes together to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Teneo is very proud to be involved in supporting and helping to organize this incredible initiative along with so many other great partners,” said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Global Citizen and are deeply committed to doing our part to help rally private sector support for this critical effort. I am proud to once again be partnering with my great friend, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, in his remarkable ongoing efforts to help humanity at times of crisis, such as those the entire world is experiencing right now.”

Mr. Kelly, who is also a Board member of Global Citizen, will serve as an Executive Producer of the event.