Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou reveals whether she’s still friends with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has revealed whether she’s still friends with Jordyn Woods.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 24-year-old admitted that she no longer talks to Jordyn, but insisted it has nothing to do with the Jordyn and Tristan Thompson scandal.

When asked if the pair are still in contact, Stassie replied: “Oh no.”

She continued: “For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.”

Kylie’s close pal did not delve deeper into the matter, but later said that she remains loyal to people who don’t try to get tabloid information out of her, saying: “I just want to protect everyone.”

In February 2019, Khloe Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend was spotted kissing Kylie’s then best friend Jordyn at a house party.

Khloe eventually forgave Tristan, who she split from for good last year, but Jordyn is no longer in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lives.

Speaking to Andy Cohen at The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kylie opened up about fallout with Jordyn.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said: “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Khloe also revealed that she wouldn’t care if Kylie and Jordyn remained friends after the scandal, saying: “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual.”

“And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”