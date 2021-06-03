Kylie Jenner teases her latest business venture

The 23-year-old already owns Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has teased her latest business venture.

The KUWTK star filed a trademark for ‘Kylie Baby’ back in 2019 which, according to the document obtained by US Weekly, covers products ranging from skin moisturizers and clothing to baby strollers and furniture.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the beauty mogul shared a sweet photo of her daughter Stormi in the bath, captioning the post: “bath time with @kyliebaby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “KYLIEBABY IS COMING 😩”, while a second penned: “ITS COMING KYLIE BABY 😍”. The official Instagram account for @kyliebaby has already gained over 474K followers, but has not yet made a post. Kylie has filed to trademark a number of associations with her name over the past few years, including ‘Kylie Body’, ‘Kylie Hair’ and most recently, ‘Kylie Swim’. However, she famously lost a trademark battle over her own name in 2017. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner applied to trademark the name ‘Kylie’ in the US back in 2014, but her application was rejected following a legal battle with singer Kylie Minogue.