Kylie Jenner takes fans behind the scenes of her daughter’s lavish 5th birthday party

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turned 5 on Wednesday, February 1st.

The reality star celebrated the occasion by throwing her eldest child a lavish birthday party at her home in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared behind the scenes snaps from the bash, which had a rainbow theme.

As always, the party was decorated with giant inflatable versions of Stormi’s head, mimicking her father Travis Scott’s Astroworld artwork.

Kylie also created custom merchandise for party guests, which featured both of her kids names – Stormi and Aire.

T-shirts and sweatshirts in neutral tones were branded with graphics that said “It takes two” with balloons, peace signs, and a silver graphic of a boy and a girl on the back.

Other t-shirts featured the phrases “Stormi five is live” and “Aire to the throne.”

The party appeared to be a joint celebration for Kylie’s children, as Aire turns one on February 2nd.

The reality star welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott on February 2, 2021, and the couple originally named their baby boy Wolf.

But shortly afterwards, Kylie announced that she and Travis were changing their son’s name, as they didn’t think it suited him.

Kylie celebrated her kids birthdays amid reports she’s recently split from Travis.

Their breakup was reported by Us Weekly earlier this month, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

A source told PEOPLE magazine at the time: “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider said it’s “never been an easy relationship,” and noted that Kylie “flips out” any time cheating rumours emerge against Travis.

“There is a reason that they never got married,” the source continued.

“It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Kylie and Travis dated on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.