Kylie Jenner slams claims she ‘refused’ to support black-owned business

The reality star came under fire after she didn't tag her dress designer on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has slammed claims she ‘refused’ to support a black-owned business.

On Monday the 22-year-old, who is currently holidaying at the Amangiri resort in Utah, posted photos of herself modelling an orange dress on Instagram.

While Kylie didn’t initially tag the brand, fans noticed that the dress was made by LoudBrand Studios, a black-owned business based in the UK.

Fans took to the comment section to urge Kylie to tag the brand, and it wasn’t long before people started accusing her of ignoring people’s comments.

Twitter user @zoeyy227 then tweeted: “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

Much to their surprise, Kylie responded by tweeting: “Ok this is just a reach. Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. This is completely false.”

“I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios,” she added.

ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios https://t.co/r7oWRMNwoK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 7, 2020

LoudBrand Studios later praised Kylie and her stylist Jill Jacobs for giving them a shout out.

They tweeted: “Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie.’

Kylie retweeted the message, writing: “Love you guys!!!!!!!!”

