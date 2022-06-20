Kylie Jenner shares new photos of her son

Kylie Jenner has shared new photos of her and Travis Scott’s son.

The couple welcomed their second child together in February, but they have not yet revealed their newborn’s name.

Taking to Instagram on Father’s Day, Kylie shared a two new snaps of her baby boy as she paid tribute to Travis.

Alongside a photo of Travis cuddling their son while their daughter Stormi lay next to them, Kylie wrote: “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you”.

The 24-year-old covered her son’s face with a brown heart.

She also shared a sweet snap of her son’s tiny feet next to his father’s.

Kylie and Travis originally called their son Wolf, but they later announced they were changing it because the name didn’t suit him.

Speaking to USA Today, Kylie recently revealed she and Travis were “in the process” of legally changing the name.

She added: “It just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she “knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.”

“It just didn’t suit him,” she confessed.