Kylie Jenner reveals she almost had a different name

Kylie Jenner has revealed she was almost named something other than “Kylie”.

The latest TikTok trend, involves users stating their name, and then telling other users what they were almost named before they were born.

The 25-year-old took part in the trend, sharing a video of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi laying in bed, as she revealed what Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner almost named their youngest child.

“My name is Kylie but it was almost… Kennedy,” the 25-year-old revealed to her 45.9 million TikTok followers.

The video shared a montage of Kylie’s snaps throughout the years.

Despite fans’ approval of her almost-name, the reality star captioned the video stating that the name Kennedy “doesn’t hit the same”.

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section to ask her to do the trend again, but this time with her 6-month-old son.

Kylie had originally revealed that her son’s name was “Wolf”, but later voided the name and has yet to reveal what his name really is.

One TikTok user wrote: “Love it but what about your bby boy?!,” while another said, “Okay now do this with wolf.”

A third agreed, “Ok now do it with blanky baby,” and a fourth commented: “Do this with former known as wolfie baby.”