Kylie Jenner reveals she deleted all her social media while pregnant with her son

Kylie Jenner has revealed she deleted all her social media while she was pregnant with her son.

The 24-year-old welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2 – a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

Kylie later explained on Instagram that her and Travis’s newborn son was no longer called Wolf, but she has not yet shared his new name.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul received a call from her sisters Khloe and Kendall who wanted to check up on her in her final days of pregnancy.

Kylie told her siblings: “I just finished my nursery and now that it’s done, I feel I can really zen out. I just deleted all my social media off my phone.”

Khloe replied: “It’s so healthy. Zen out. I can’t believe you’re now just nesting. We love you. We’re going to go get you something right now.”

In her confessional, Khloe said: “Kylie is my little baby. I’m like her second mum. It’s so beautiful.”

“It’s nuts she’s going to be a mum of two. Without all these kids how boring would it be? I guess not that boring.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Disney+ every Thursday.