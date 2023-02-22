Kylie Jenner reveals her favourite sister in new interview

Kylie Jenner has revealed her favourite sister in a new interview.

The 25-year-old is Vanity Fair’s latest cover star and in an exclusive interview with the magazine, she revealed she has been “very connected” to her sister Kim Kardashian in recent months.

When asked who her favourite sibling is, the reality star said: “It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim.”

The mum-of-two referenced her recent split from Travis Scott, and Kim’s recent break-up from Pete Davison.

She said: “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also revealed she and her model sister Kendall have the least in common, but added that “opposites attract”.

In the same interview, Kylie opened up about her struggles with post-partum depression after the birth of both her children – Stormi and Aire.

She said: “The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful.”

“I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath.”