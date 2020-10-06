Kylie Jenner reveals adorable matching costumes she and daughter Stormi will wear for Halloween

Kylie Jenner has revealed the adorable matching costumes she and her daughter Stormi will wear for Halloween.

The reality star uploaded a new YouTube video with the two-year-old on Monday, where the mother-daughter duo made Halloween themed cookies.

In the video, Kylie asked her daughter what her costume for this year’s festivities will be – to which Stormi replied: “A minion.”

Kylie explained: “You’re going to be the purple minion, and me and Daddy are going to be the yellow minions”, referring to Stormi’s father Travis Scott.

Meanwhile fans were blown away by the toddler’s manners in the video, and took to Twitter to praise Kylie’s parenting skills.

One user tweeted: “kylie jenner is raising such a well-mannered, sweet little girl… stormi is so adorable, i can’t.”

Another wrote: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Say whatever you want about Kylie, but you can’t deny how good a Mom she is to little Stormi.”

Kylie and Travis split last October, less than two years after they welcomed Stormi.

Ever since they split, rumours have been rife that they’ve rekindled their romance, and insiders are convinced the pair will get back together eventually.