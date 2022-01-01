Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘heartache’ in 2021 following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner has reflected on the highs and the lows of 2021.

The 24-year-old, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share a stunning black-and-white pregnancy photo.

The KUWTK star captioned the post: “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.”

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.

It comes after Kylie returned to social media following a break after the Astroworld tragedy.

10 people died following a crowd surge at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston on November 5, which Kylie attended with their daughter Stormi.

The victims, aged between 9 and 27 years old, tragically died from “compression asphyxia” following a crowd crush at the concert, which also injured 300 people.

Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased, and fans that were injured.

Last month, Travis broke his silence on the tragedy in an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

During the interview, the Houston native vowed to “never” let anything like the events of the fatal festival happen again.