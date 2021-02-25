Kylie Jenner pokes fun at sister Kendall in latest Instagram post

The reality star paid tribute to an iconic KUWTK moment

Kylie Jenner has poked fun at her sister Kendall in her latest post.

The 23-year-old paid tribute to an iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment between Kendall and her momager Kris.

In the scene, Kris compliments her model daughter’s outfit, saying: “Those are cute jeans.”

Kendall, 25, responded: “You’re cute jeans,” leaving Kris confused.

“Those are mine?” Kris asked, with an irritated Kendall replying: “No. You are cute jeans.”

“Huh?” a baffled Kris responded.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kylie shared photos of her OOTD, compromising of a colourful halter neck top and a pair of white high-waisted pants.

She captioned the post: “you’re cute jeans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie previously reenacted the KUWTK scene with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a hilarious TikTok video.

The news comes ahead of the final ever season of the hit reality show, which is set to debut next month.

Over the 19 seasons so far, fans have witnessed weddings, divorces, births, cheating scandals and million dollar empires being built.

Check out the most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians over the years HERE