Kylie Jenner ‘not surprised’ by Drake’s song lyrics about her

The rapper called Kylie a "side piece" in an unreleased song that was leaked this week

Kylie Jenner isn’t bothered by Drake calling her a “side piece”, according to reports.

Earlier this week, an unreleased song by Drake and Future was played on Night Owl Sound’s Instagram Live, and in the song he raps: “Real s**t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**kin’ Kylies.”

The next morning, the Canadian rapper posted an apology on his Instagram Story, and said he didn’t mean to offend any of his “friends” – presumably Kylie and her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott.

Drake wrote: “A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was going too keep in the drake/future catalogue…”

“Last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day,” he added.

A source has since told E! News that Kylie “wasn’t surprised” by the song lyrics.

“She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old,” the insider continued. “Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off.”

The source also said Kylie “appreciated” the fact that Drake quickly addressed the situation on social media.

Drake referring to Kylie as a “side piece” has raised a lot of eyebrows, as he was linked to the 22-year-old late last year, following her split from Travis Scott.

The song lyrics also won’t sit well with Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, as the rapper famously fell out with her husband Kanye West back in 2018.

