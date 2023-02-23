Kylie Jenner hits back at claims she ‘mocked Selena Gomez’ on social media

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she mocked Selena Gomez in a series of social media posts.

The supposed drama kicked off after Selena admitted she laminated her brows “too much” as she showed off her brushed brows online.

Hours later, fans accused Kylie of throwing shade at the actress – after she posted photos of her own brows on Instagram, and told fans she “accidentally laminated [her] eyebrows too much.”

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are bitter mean girls. Leave SELENA GOMEZ ALONE. Wake tf up pic.twitter.com/GaYUXKbP7X — Jennifer Coolidge (@AJisMIZFT) February 23, 2023

The reality star later fuelled the feud speculation by posting what appeared to be a screenshot of her Facetime call with Hailey Bieber, that zoomed in on their eyebrows.

As fans will know, Hailey is married to Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who she dated on-and-off for years.

While fans assumed Kylie was poking fun at Selena with her social media posts, the 25-year-old has denied she was throwing any shade.

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

In a comment underneath a TikTok clip by @devotedly.yours, the mother-of-two wrote: “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!”

“u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” she added.

Selena, 30, then chimed in by commenting: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”