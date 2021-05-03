Kylie Jenner enjoys wild night out with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has enjoyed a wild night out with her ex Travis Scott.

The rapper turned 29 on Thursday, and flew from the Bahamas to Miami on Sunday to continue the birthday celebrations.

His reality star ex girlfriend Kylie, who he shares his 3-year-old daughter Stormi with, also jetted off to Miami to join him – and shared videos from their night out to her Instagram Stories.

In the videos, the pair danced together in a busy venue, and they were also joined by some friends.

The 23-year-old also posted stunning snaps to her Instagram feed from the night, along with the caption: “blurry nights.”

Travis and Kylie welcomed their daughter Stormi together in February 2018, and recently celebrated her 3rd birthday together.

The former couple split in September 2019, after two years together.

An insider recently told E! News that the former couple are “still madly in love” with each other, but they’re still spending time apart.

The source said: “You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

“Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren’t ruling out getting back together. They aren’t putting pressure on the relationship right now.”

The insider also noted that neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing other people “at this moment.”

