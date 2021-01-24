Kylie Jenner dotes over daughter Stormi in never-before-seen snaps

Kylie Jenner has doted over her daughter Stormi in never-before-seen snaps.
The reality star welcomed her first child with ex Travis Scott on February 1 2018, with the former couple continuing to co-parent the two-year-old.
Ahead of Stormi’s third birthday, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories to share sweet clips of her daughter alongside her cousins Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, and True, who is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter.
“Where did the time go?” Kylie asked.
Kylie kept her pregnancy secret, sharing the news of her daughter’s birth in an emotional YouTube video entitled ‘To Our Daughter’.
The video followed Kylie during her pregnancy, as well as footage from her pink-themed baby shower.
Taking to her Instagram to address her pregnancy, the 23-year-old wrote at the time: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.
“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”
“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.
“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she continued.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.
“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”
“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1 and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing.
“I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded the post.