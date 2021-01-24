Kylie Jenner dotes over daughter Stormi in never-before-seen snaps

Kylie Jenner has doted over her daughter Stormi in never-before-seen snaps.

The reality star welcomed her first child with ex Travis Scott on February 1 2018, with the former couple continuing to co-parent the two-year-old.

Ahead of Stormi’s third birthday, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories to share sweet clips of her daughter alongside her cousins Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, and True, who is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter.

“Where did the time go?” Kylie asked.

Kylie kept her pregnancy secret, sharing the news of her daughter’s birth in an emotional YouTube video entitled ‘To Our Daughter’.

The video followed Kylie during her pregnancy, as well as footage from her pink-themed baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram to address her pregnancy, the 23-year-old wrote at the time: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”