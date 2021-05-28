Kylie Jenner denies claims she ‘bullied’ model on the set of her ex’s music video

The reality star has addressed the allegations on social media

Kylie Jenner denies claims she ‘bullied’ model on the set of her...

Kylie Jenner has denied claims she “bullied” a model on the set of her ex Tyga’s music video.

Victoria Vanna has accused Kylie and her friends of “pointing and laughing” at her during the shoot, which took place back in 2015.

The model made the allegations in two videos posted on TikTok this week, and claimed Kylie and her friends left her in tears.

Victoria claimed: “I just felt bullied for no reason. And I really was so excited that she was even there.”

“Everybody told me not to worry because she was a b***h to everyone when she was in places. And even Tyga’s friends told me she just was intimidated.”

“In no way am I mad or saying this is who she still is, but this is just what happened to me. Just don’t bully people.”

After The Shade Room reposted the videos on Instagram, Kylie responded in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Denying allegations she “bullied” Victoria, the 23-year-old simply commented: “.. this never happened.”

Kylie’s comment has since raked in over 28,000 likes, with many people backing the reality star.

The KUWTK star dated Tyga on-and-off for three years, before they split for good in early 2017.

Ad

After splitting from Tyga, Kylie quickly moved on with rapper Travis Scott.

Not long after they started dating, the makeup mogul fell pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie split from Travis at the end of 2019, but the former couple have since sparked rumours they’re back together.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too