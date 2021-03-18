Kylie Jenner cries as she discusses sister Kendall’s ‘biggest insecurity’

Kylie Jenner got emotional as she discussed her sister Kendall’s “biggest insecurity”.

The famous sisters filmed a ‘Drunk Get Ready With Me’ YouTube video, which saw the stars drink Kendall’s new tequila brand while doing their makeup.

In the video, Kendall discussed her battle with acne, which left her younger sister in tears.

Kendall, 25, recalled: “I remember the summer before 9th grade is when my acne went crazy. I was like, ‘F*** I’m going into high school and this one guy’s really hot and I’m going to ruin all my chances.'”

“I didn’t! We ended up dating. It was the confidence that came from within that really probably turned him on to me.”

“Point of the story is I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup even though I knew nothing about makeup.”

“I remember every morning we would show up to school, we’d walk up the stairs and I’d look at you and be like, ‘Can you see my acne?’ Clearly you could see my acne. It’s bumps on your face, but every day you would say, ‘No, you look beautiful.'”

A tearful Kylie, 23, replied: “I knew it was your biggest insecurity and every time like clockwork we would get out of the car [at school], you would pull me into the staircase and you would say, ‘How do I look today?'”

“It always made me so sad to even hear you talk about it. I’d be like, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ trying to help. But then I had to go away by myself.”

“It makes me feel bad. When you have your own daughter you just think about this,” she added, referring to her daughter Stormi who she shares with ex Travis Scott.