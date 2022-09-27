Kylie Jenner congratulates her personal assistant on shock baby news

Kylie Jenner’s personal assistant Maguire Amundsen has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 24-year-old, who has gained 234k followers since she landed the coveted job in 2019, shared the shock news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

In a sweet video montage, Maguire documented the early stages of her pregnancy, featuring clips of her mystery boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maguire Grace Amundsen (@maguireamundsen)

The mum-to-be captioned the post: “One thing my mom taught me growing up is when we make plans, God laughs.”

“These last few months have been a whirlwind of emotion, filled completely with love and happiness.”

“Sharing this journey with the love of my life has been a special magic greater than all of us. we are excited to announce our baby boy coming next year.”

In the comment section, Maguire’s boss Kylie commented: “🥹 congrats you guys !!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him 🤍🤍.”

Replying to her comment, the 24-year-old wrote: “Love you so much 🤍🫶🏻 your support has been everything.”

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian also wrote under the post: “Stop it right now!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Maguire became the executive assistant to Kylie Jenner in March 2019.

Victoria Villarroel previously held the position for four years, before she became an influencer in her own right.

Maguire hails from Oklahoma, and attended Vanderbilt University before she landed a job working for the William Morris talent agency in LA.

Before she started working for Kylie, the blonde was also executive assistant to entrepreneur Brent Bolthouse, who fans may recognise from MTV’s The Hills.