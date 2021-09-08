The reality star shared the exciting news with a sweet Instagram video

Kylie Jenner confirms she’s pregnant with her second child

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy.

The KUWTK star is expecting her second child with her on-again off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 24-year took to Instagram to share the exciting news with an emotional video, captioning the post: “🤍🤰🏻 @travisscott”.

In the video, Kylie first shares the news with her beau Travis, who kisses her belly.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then hands an envelope containing baby scans to her mother Kris Jenner, who asks: “Wait a second…are you pregnant?”

Becoming emotional, the momager says to Kylie and Travis’ 3-year-old daughter: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Later in the video, Kylie celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and finally hears her baby’s heartbeat at another ultrasound. The sweet video ends with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom’s growing baby belly.

Kylie and Travis are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi, who they welcomed back in 2017.