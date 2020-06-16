The pair were spotted leaving a restaurant in LA together at the weekend

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ‘no plans’ to rekindle their relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently sparked speculation that they were rekindling their relationship – but it looks like these two aren’t back on just yet.

After being spotted outside a popular LA restaurant together this weekend the pair sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

However, an inside source told People magazine that “being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship”.

“Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi,” the insider told the publication.

The billionaire beauty mogul and Houston rapper became parents to two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

However, the couple confirmed their split in October of last year, with Kylie stating that they were “on great terms” and that their daughter and friendship was the “priority”.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie took to Instagram earlier this year to wish Travis a happy birthday and thanking him for the “best gift” of their daughter. She ended the posted stating she would love him “forever”.

Travis, 28, also expressed his eternal love for Stormi’s mother, telling XXL magazine in December, “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will.

“The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” he admitted.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: