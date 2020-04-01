They want to help fight the spread of COVID-19

Kylie and Kris Jenner announce plan to manufacture and donate hand sanitiser

Kylie and Kris Jenner have announced a plan to manufacture and donate hand sanitisers to hospitals in southern California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-daughter duo have teamed up with Coty Inc., a major stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, who have promised to make the hydro-alcoholic gel in their factories.

According to ABC News, the product will be donated to healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19, and will include a special message for recipients.

The message reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The news comes after Kylie recently donated $1 million to buy personal protective equipment for first responders.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old was praised for her generosity, and branded an “angel” by her doctor, who is based in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.