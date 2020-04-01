Home LA Showbiz Kylie and Kris Jenner announce plan to manufacture and donate hand sanitiser

Kylie and Kris Jenner announce plan to manufacture and donate hand sanitiser

They want to help fight the spread of COVID-19

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kylie and Kris Jenner have announced a plan to manufacture and donate hand sanitisers to hospitals in southern California, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-daughter duo have teamed up with Coty Inc., a major stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, who have promised to make the hydro-alcoholic gel in their factories.

According to ABC News, the product will be donated to healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19, and will include a special message for recipients.

The message reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The news comes after Kylie recently donated $1 million to buy personal protective equipment for first responders.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old was praised for her generosity, and branded an “angel” by her doctor, who is based in Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

 

