Kyle Richards teases ‘crazy’ new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards has revealed fans can expect plenty of drama from season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The popular reality show is set to return to our screens in a matter of weeks, and fans have big hopes for the new season.

After Bravo boss Andy Cohen called the upcoming premiere “the best first episode” he’s ever seen, Kyle told PEOPLE: “I would have to agree with Andy.”

The longtime cast member explained: “A lot of seasons, we start up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year.”

“But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one.”

“It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?'”

The upcoming season will cover a lot of major events, including Dorit’s terrifying home invasion, the death of Lisa Rinna’s beloved mother Lois, and Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal drama.

Kyle continued: “Dorit had the home invasion, and then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her.”

“But you’ll see what I mean when it airs. Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on.”

“Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

Two new cast members have joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 12.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all return for the new season, and Diana Jenkins will join the Bravo show as a full-time Housewife.

Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of” the housewives, and Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino will also join the show in the same capacity.

According to E! News, Diana is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands.

The mother-of-three is also a passionate philanthropist and activist, and she has established several advocacy programs and organisations.

Sheree is also a business owner, who founded WHOOP ASH skincare.

She’s also the mother to a 29-year-old son Trey, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Smith.

The former couple tied the knot in 1992, but divorced three years later. Sheree remains close to Will and his current wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

