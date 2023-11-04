Kyle Richards’ former friend Lisa Vanderpump speaks out on her separation from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards’ former friend Lisa Vanderpump has spoken out about her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars confirmed their separation in July, after 27 years of marriage.

Speaking to Page Six, the former RHOBH cast member said: “I know there was a lot of love between them. There really was, and there probably still is.”

“So I think it saddens me to see anybody that’s been together that long [break up] because marriage is hard.

“And I hope they can kind of get through this and facilitate some kind of [solution], you know,” she said.

The 63-year-old also addressed speculation Kyle has moved on from Mauricio with country singer Morgan Wade.

Lisa said: “I don’t know if all these rumors about Morgan [are true]. I don’t know unless I catch somebody in the middle of it. I don’t believe [it].”

Kyle and Lisa were close friends for years before they had an epic fall out on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which prompted Lisa’s exit from the show.

Back in July, Kyle and Mauricio hit headlines when multiple outlets claimed they were headed for a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

However, the longtime couple later revealed they were just separated after having a “rough year”.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle admitted she initiated their seperation.

The RHOBH star also explained that she and Mauricio are still living under the same roof, but in separate bedrooms.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom ‘cause it’s very masculine and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s like, a bed,” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet? No.”

Kyle admitted news of her and Mauricio’s separation devastated their “whole family” at the beginning.

She told Andy: “Our phones were blowing up, our kids were crying and wouldn’t leave the house. It was really, really difficult.”

“But now they’re much better and they’re really strong. They’re just so together and so smart and they’ve been my best, best, best friends.”

“I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings. Thank God I have them through this.”