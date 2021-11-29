Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah announces her engagement

Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah has announced her engagement to businessman Alex Manos.

The couple have been dating since 2018, and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a photo with her husband-to-be, Farrah wrote: “🤍 beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos 🤍😭😆🥺🥰”

RHOBH star Kyle also shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing: “My baby @farrahbritt is getting married!”

“We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex 🙏❤️ 💍👰🏻‍♀️”

Kris Jenner commented on Kyle’s post: “Congratulations!!!!!😍😍😍 love you !!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Garcelle Beauvais wrote: “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️” and Teddi Mellencamp penned: “❤️🙌”