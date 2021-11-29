Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah announces her engagement

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah has announced her engagement to businessman Alex Manos.

The couple have been dating since 2018, and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a photo with her husband-to-be, Farrah wrote: “🤍 beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos 🤍😭😆🥺🥰”

RHOBH star Kyle also shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing: “My baby @farrahbritt is getting married!”

“We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex 🙏❤️ 💍👰🏻‍♀️”

Kris Jenner commented on Kyle’s post: “Congratulations!!!!!😍😍😍 love you !!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Garcelle Beauvais wrote: “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️” and Teddi Mellencamp penned: “❤️🙌”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us