Kristin Davis ‘angry’ over comments about the And Just Like That cast’s appearances

Kristin Davis has admitted she’s “angry” over the comments she’s seen about the And Just Like cast’s appearances.

The actress played Charlotte York in Sex and the City, and reprised her role for the HBO Max reboot.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style Magazine, the 56-year-old said she was furious over the negative attention she and her castmates receive online.

Kristin said: “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

“I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there. That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them.”

“They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Kristin also recalled the comments she got while filming the original series in her thirties.

She said: “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time.”

“It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… are available to watch now on HBO Max, NOW TV and Sky Comedy.