Kristin Cavallari makes shocking claims about her marriage to Jay Cutler in new divorce filing

Kristin Cavallari has made some shocking claims about her marriage to Jay Cutler.

In her latest divorce filing, Kristin has accused Jay of blocking her from purchasing a new home for her and their three children to live in.

According to E! News, the documents claim Kristin started looking for a new home in late 2019, as things were “so bad” in their marriage.

The mother-of-three ended up finding a suitable house, and decided to go ahead with the sale, which Jay “never objected” to.

However, Kristin decided to pull out of the sale when her and Jay attempted to salvage their marriage.

But after some time had passed, the couple “realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable.”

In March of this year, Kristin and Jay started discussing their divorce, and Kristin began looking for a new home again.

However, Kristin has claimed that Jay told their business manager not to release funds for her to buy a new house, as a way of “punishing” her.

In the divorce filing, Kristin’s attorney claimed: “This is typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife.”

The Hills star also alleged that Jay tried to “intimidate” her into agreeing to a proposed parenting plan that is “unfavorable to her” by preventing the purchase.

The documents state: “Wife [Kristin] does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household…”

“Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

“Husband [Jay] makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children.”

“Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.”

Kristin has requested the judge allows her to use “her portion of their funds” to purchase a new home for her and their kids to live in.

