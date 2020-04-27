Kristin Cavallari claims husband Jay Cutler is ‘guilty’ of ‘marital misconduct’

New divorce papers have revealed that Kristin Cavallari is accusing husband Jay Cutler of “marital misconduct”.

The E! reality star had announced this weekend that she was splitting up with her husband of seven years, after a 10-year romance.

The couple had just returned from a three-week holiday in the Bahamas with their three children, and decided to break the news on social media.

Now TMZ have got hold of their divorce papers, and it looks like things could get nasty.

In the papers, the Very Cavallari star accuses Jay of being “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper”.

Her team also states that any “misconduct alleged or applied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the husband.”

The couple had been plagued by cheating rumours, after Jay was accused of having an affair with Kristin’s close friend Kelly Henderson.

But even Kristin herself claimed she never believed the rumours.

