Kris Jenner teases what to expect from new Kardashians reality series: ‘It’s so good’

Kris Jenner has teased fans what they can expect from the new Kardashians reality series.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on April 14, which has been described as a “premium version” of their old show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris appeared on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the new series, which host Ellen joked is now called The Kardashians “because we can’t even try to keep up with you now”.

Kris replied: “Wait till you see the first part of the first episode. It’s so good!”

Ellen then told Kris that she had been given the episode to watch ahead of time, to which Kris responded: “Stop. Did you like it? You didn’t even call me?”

Ellen said: “I just saw it in my dressing room before you got here. I had a show before you got here. Very very busy. You’re not the only one with an empire.”

Ellen revealed that the episode she saw started with Kim Kardashian learning she was going to host Saturday Night Live, where she met her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kris then questioned if Ellen had seen the big opening, but the presenter insisted she had.

The 66-year-old then revealed that if she did see the opening scene “you wouldn’t forget it.”

Talking about the new series, Kris said: “The minute we start filming, a million things happened.”

The documentary-style show will delve into the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s personal lives – including the ongoing drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

The new series will also shed light on Kim’s split from Kanye West last year.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.