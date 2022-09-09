Kris Jenner slams speculation she was behind the release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Kris Jenner has insisted that she had nothing to do with her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape release.

The Kardashian matriarch took part in a lie detector test during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her daughter Kylie Jenner on Thursday.

During the test, the 66-year-old was asked a number of burning questions, including whether she had anything to do with the release of Kim’s infamous sex tape with Ray J.

The tape, which was filmed in 2002, was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

During the lie detector test, host James Corden asked Kris: “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

After the audience audibly gasped at his question, the momager confidently said: “It’s OK. No, no.”

The lie detector machine then confirmed that she was telling the truth, and Kris said: “We cleared that up!”

It comes after Kim’s ex Ray J recently claimed Kris “masterminded” the release of the infamous sex tape.

The musician made the claim after Kanye West shared a text from his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim, which included a message from Kris asking Kanye to stop mentioning her name on social media.

In the message, Kris said: “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Ray J left a comment underneath a ShadeRoom post that showed the message, writing, “What about my mom Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain.”

He then alleged that Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch.

“You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh,” he claimed.

“You don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does.”