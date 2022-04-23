Kris Jenner reveals she was ‘traumatised’ by Blac Chyna pulling a gun on Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner has revealed she was “traumatised” after Blac Chyna pulled a gun on her son Rob Kardashian.

Amid Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 66-year-old testified in court on Friday.

During her testimony, the momager was asked why she didn’t contact Chyna after hearing about the model’s explosive fight with Rob on December 14, 2016.

Chyna has admitted she put a gun to Rob’s head that day, but in court this week the 33-year-old claimed she was just “joking”.

Explaining why she didn’t call Chyna, Kris said she was too shaken – as her daughter Kim Kardashian had been held at gunpoint in Paris just a few weeks prior.

Getting emotional, Kris told the court: “She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to his [Rob’s] head. My daughter, 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint… I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed.”

“Chyna said it was a joke… the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke… I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke.”

“I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show, put her in a home … so we can take it away. Why would we do that?” she continued.

“This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Chyna, 33, is suing members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

During her testimony on Friday, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani asked Kris about a January 2017 letter that Rob allegedly wrote asking his mother not to cancel season two of ‘Rob & Chyna’.

In response, Kris said: “The only things he has written to me are Mother’s Day cards. I don’t believe those are Rob’s words. I think someone wrote it for him.”

The 66-year-old also insisted their show was never picked up for a second season.

“[Rob] never got the letter exercising the option,” Kris said. “There was nothing to be canceled, is my point.”