Kris Jenner pranks her fans by jumping on hilarious TikTok trend

Kris Jenner has hilariously weighed in on her namesake viral prank “You just got Krissed” which has been making waves on the internet.

The mom-of-six dancing to Lady Marmalade is all over our TikTok FYPs at the moment, thanks to the new viral meme.

The iconic clip was taken from a 2012 video of the Kardashian-Jenner clan lip-syncing to Christina Aguilera’s hit track featuring Mýa, Pink, and Lil’ Kim.

TikTok users have been starting fake rumours about celebrities to draw people into watching their video, and just when they’re hooked, a sped-up version of the Kris clip plays alongside the caption: “You Just Got Krissed!”

The best rumours so far have included Tom Holland and Zendaya’s split, Kendall Jenner’s pregnancy, and Scott Disick and Addison Rae are dating, and Zendaya’s pregnancy.

Kris has now hilariously taken part in the pranking sensation, as she revealed to her 2.1 million TikTok followers that she was “excited to finally announce” that she was running for president in 2024.

Fans went wild in the comments section of the TikTok video after realising they had been “Krissed” by Kris Jenner herself.

One user wrote, “Now this is iconic,” as another said, “Ain’t no dang way KRIS JENNER just krissed us.”

A third said, “WOW THIS IS MONUMENTAL,” and a fourth joked, “DID I JUST GET KRIS KRISSED?!”