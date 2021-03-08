Kris Jenner marks International Women’s Day with sweet family snaps

Women all around the world are being celebrated today

Kris Jenner has marked International Women’s Day by sharing sweet family snaps.

The mum-of-six took to Instagram to pay tribute to her reality star daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mother MJ.

The momager also shared snaps of her granddaughters North and Chicago West, Penelope Disick, Stormi Webster, Dream Jenner and True Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She captioned the post: “Happy International Women’s Day!! Today we celebrate each other.. our strengths, our dreams, our resilience, our passion and our determination.”

“I have the most incredible group of women around me.. my daughters, who I am so proud of as mothers and business women.”

“My mom, who teaches and inspires us all! My friends, who have been there through all of life’s experiences.”

“My team, who share my mantra that nothing is impossible. Here to us, and to all women today! #InternationalWomensDay”

Fans took to the comments to praise the Girl Boss family on the special day, with one writing: “🧚‍♀️✨You are an impressive matriarch Kris Jenner ! 💪”

Another added: “happy international women’s day to the queens”