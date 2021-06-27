Kris Jenner leads tributes to Khloe Kardashian on her birthday

Kris Jenner has lead the tributes to her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her birthday.

The Good American founder turns 37 today, and her famous family members have been sharing sweet birthday messages to the star on social media.

Kris wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!!”

“I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard.”

“Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!!”

“I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny ❤️😍🙏🥰🥳🎂😘”

Khloe replied: “I love you so much mommy! Thank you so much for your beautiful message! We have the best life and mainly because of you. I got to make you some more cinnamon rolls LOL who knew you loved them like that 😂😂”

Khloe’s older sister Kim also paid tribute to her on her special day, writing: “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!”

“You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister!”

“No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!” she added.

Khloe commented on the post: “Awwww thank you Keeks!!!!!! Such a sweet sweet message! Thank you! We are so blessed in every day I realize it more and more and more 🤍✨ I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Khloe recently split from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson once again, but a source said their break up was “amicable”.

News of their split broke on Monday, just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

A source told E! News: “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

“Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

“They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider added.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.