Kris Jenner ditches her signature pixie cut and debuts new dramatic look

Kris Jenner has ditched her signature pixie cut and debuted a new dramatic look.

The 66-year-old showed off her new chic bobbed style hair with bangs on her Instagram Story, as she was promoting Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics.

The momager appeared to be having fun with the dramatic transformation and rocked a full face of glam make up for the video.

The KUWTK star also sported a set of white manicured nails and she wore a white robe that was draped over her shoulders.

Her dramatic new look comes ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ on April 14.

The documentary-style show will delve into the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s personal lives – including the ongoing drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, Mim K’s romance with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

Kris recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show where she teased what we can expect from the show.

She said: “Wait till you see the first part of the first episode. It’s so good! … The minute we start filming, a million things happened.”

Check out the trailer for The Kardashians below: