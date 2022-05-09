Kris Jenner comes under fire for praising her daughter’s ex on social media

Kris Jenner has come under fire for praising her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day in the US, the 66-year-old publicly thanked the NBA player for sending her flowers, despite his controversial history with her daughter.

Sharing a photo of pink and white roses, the momager wrote: “Thank you @realtristan13!!! Love you 💖.”

Criticising Kris’ post on Reddit, one fan wrote: “How, as a mother, can you associate with someone who embarrassed your daughter and treated her like trash. Like, how?”

Another fan said: “Does loyalty exist in their world.”

A third fan commented: “I feel like this would be so disrespectful. If I had a daughter in Khloe’s position, I’d keep it civil for the sake of their child, but never openly accept gifts/affection.”

Earlier this year, Tristan admitted to fathering a child with another woman, while him and Khloe were still together.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

It’s understood Khloe is now done trying to make things work with Tristan after his latest scandal, and the 37-year-old is set to open up about her heartbreak on upcoming episodes of her family’s new reality show on Hulu.