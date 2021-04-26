Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance ‘has been hard’ on Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance has reportedly been hard on her ex Scott Disick.

The KUWTK star has been dating her longtime friend Travis Barker in recent months, after splitting from Scott for good in 2015.

A source has told E! News: “It’s uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come.”

“He is glad she is happy, but it’s definitely been hard on him. He doesn’t like to bring it up and it’s a weird convo for him.” “At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it’s a bit of an eye opener for him, that it’s truly never going to happen.” “He is trying to adjust and be a grown up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long,” the insider explained. “Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different.” “Kourtney is all in with Travis and the kids like him too. It feels to Scott like they are merging their families and going full steam ahead. That has made him very uncomfortable and he’s trying to figure out where he fits in.” “Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed,” the source continued. “Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn’t want to see or hear about it, but he’s trying to deal with it as best as he can.”

“Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently. Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren’t hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids.” Ad The news comes after Scott begged Kourtney to “make a final decision” about their relationship in the latest episode of KUWTK.

Confiding in Kourtney’s sisters Khloe and Kim, the Talentless founder said: “It’s like, I have different expectations for our life, the way we treat each other, but it’s kind of like, one-sided.”

“She’s always said, ‘I want a man that takes charge, that has money, who’s successful, can take care of me and not make me lift a finger.’”

He continued: “I play the role of a husband. I treat her like my wife, she talks to me like I’m her husband.” “I do my best to take care of her, you know what I mean? But then I realise in return, I don’t really get much of anything. And it sucks sometimes.”

Kim asked the 37-year-old: “Do you think she’s stringing you along?” to which Scott replied: “I don’t know.”

“I think the thing that keeps Kourt and I connected is that deep down we do love each other.” “To see her kind of be flirty or trying to be cute for another guy, not me, will always strike some kind of jealousy bone in my body.” “In a perfect world, Kourtney and I end up just being together and raising our family. But as you know, complications happen.” Ad

During a confessional, Scott said: “I don’t know what all the limbo is for. There was a time when the whole family would tell Kourtney, ‘The last person you want to be with is Scott.’ Now, the whole family wants us back together.”

“It’s like the most flattering, most beautiful thing I could hear in the world, and it’s definitely tough that Kourtney says almost nothing.” Later in the episode, the former couple sit down for a one-one-one chat, and Scott told Kourtney: “If you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again, then I can move on and I could deal with you being with other people.” Ad “And I don’t want to give you an ultimatum and I don’t want to push you. I don’t want to make you anxious, but you don’t say no, and you leave this door open, so I have expectations in my mind, and they don’t seem to ever get met.”

“I don’t want to have to like, live in limbo for the rest of my life with you,” he said, and Kourtney replied: “Yeah, I don’t want to live in limbo either.”

Scott then said: “I just want a little bit more at the end of the night. After we take care of our children, to go to sleep in two different rooms two feet apart, seems stupid to me if two people could work things out”

“It seems like we do everything else together, but like, the intimacy part that we leave for other people. And then those other people are just jealous of our relationship.”

“And they feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part, not like, the friendship and everything else and sharing children in life. I love you, so it’s difficult.”

“I feel like for so many years and so long I always thought that we would end up together,” Scott confessed.

“And now it’s getting to a point where I’m not really sure if that’s ever gonna happen again. I guess you just have different things then that you want to do with your life.”

Before Kourtney had the chance to reply, the 37-year-old said: “You don’t have to make your mind up now. Just wait a couple more years…”

The mother-of-three then laughed: “I’ll get back to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Speaking to the cameras, Kourtney concluded: “I really wasn’t here to like, make any decisions, but Scott and I have had a lot of conversations over the years about this and he knows what would need to happen in order for this to even be a possibility, and certain things haven’t happened that I’ve been very clear about.”

“Just like, my answer isn’t going to change unless his actions change, so I’m hesitant to have that conversation right now.”

The former couple dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott has been dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin in recent months.