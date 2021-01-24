Kourtney Kardashian sparks romance rumours with Travis Barker

This is not the first time the pair have been romantically linked

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked romance rumours with Travis Barker.

The reality star and the musician have been subjected to dating rumours in the past, and live in the same Calabasas neighbourhood.

The rumoured couple spent time together on Sunday, sharing similar snaps from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

Travis, 45, uploaded a photo of his surroundings to his Instagram Stories, while 41-year-old Kourtney posted multiple snaps to her feed.

Aside from their recent hangout, fans also spotted Travis leaving flirty comments on his rumoured beau’s Instagram posts.

After Kourtney shared a mirror selfie to her account last week, the Blink-182 drummer wrote: “🌹”.

Sharing a photo from the beach, the mother-of-three wrote: “sweet, sweet fate ✨”, with Travis responding: “🧜‍♀️”.

The KUWTK star also uploaded stills from the movie True Romance, with Travis commenting: “You’re So Cool.”

Back in 2019, Kourtney and Travis were again subjected to dating rumours, after being regularly spotted hanging out with their kids.

When questioned by PEOPLE magazine about their relationship, Travis insisted, “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

The musician shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

Kourtney is also parent to three kids – son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.