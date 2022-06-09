Kourtney Kardashian slams editors of The Kardashians for relaying ‘old narrative’ about her ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has criticised editors of Hulu’s The Kardashians for relaying an “old narrative” about her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The mom-of-three told her friend Stephanie Shepherd that she and her then-fiancé Travis Barker “have the best time ever” whilst shooting The Kardashians, but get “so annoyed” at the edits of the episodes, especially that of her engagement episode.

The Poosh founder said in Thursday’s episode: “They’re like swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show.’”

“We are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show, and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told,” she explained to the cameras.

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life. And it’s time for our show to catch up.”

Kourtney told Stephanie that the conversation about Scott’s reaction to Travis’ proposal lasted only “two seconds”.

“I didn’t even remember it until I, like, saw the cut of the episode… It wasn’t, like, 50 percent of the night like it’s made to be made to be on, like, an episode,” she continued.

Kourtney then added: “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality.”

The reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer Travis began dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

The couple wed legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May, before they jetted to Portofino to tie the knot at a lavish, star-studded wedding.

Kourtney was previously in a nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, before the couple parted ways in 2015. The exes share share three kids – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.