Kourtney Kardashian shares loved-up photos with boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared loved-up photos with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night with her beau.

Sharing photos from the trip to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-three wrote: “what happens in Vegas.”

Stars including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly also attended the UFC 264 on Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, Kourtney and Travis shared a steamy kiss in the crowd in front of the cameras – sending fans into a frenzy.

The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their romance in February, after years of being close friends.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15 – and he is also the step-father of 22-year-old Atiana.