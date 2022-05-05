Kourtney Kardashian reveals her daughter’s heartbreaking reaction to her engagement: ‘Penelope took it hard’

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her kids were upset when she got engaged to Travis Barker last October.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, fans got to witness the Blink-182 drummer propose to the reality star on a beach full of roses in Montecito, California.

Kourtney’s friends and family watched Travis get down on one knee from a beachside hotel, but her kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, were not present.

After the proposal, Kourtney FaceTimed her daughter to share the happy news before it leaked online, but she didn’t get the best reaction.

Kourtney said on the phone: “P, do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged!”

The nine-year-old immediately started to cry, before she hung up on the phone.

During a confessional, Kourtney explained: “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her. Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means, you know? Is that taking me away?”

Kris Jenner helped Travis plan the extravagant proposal, and ultimately decided not to include Kourtney’s kids as she would have had to lie to their father Scott Disick.

Kris said on the show: “Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretences would have been really hard for all of us. This is the right thing to do… that’s the way I feel about it.”

However, Kourtney later admitted she wished her kids were invited.

“I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise,” she said. “I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

Later in the episode, Scott confirmed their kids were “upset” that they were excluded from the proposal.

Speaking to Khloe Kardashian, he said: “They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of [Barker’s] kids there and they weren’t there.”

“Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding…”

When asked how he felt about Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, Scott revealed he was doing ok.

Scott explained: “I always felt like it was my fault for breaking up our family.”

“I always felt this responsibility to be there for her, take care of her and make sure she was alright even though we weren’t together.”

“I just felt that guilt … I feel like a lot has been lifted off me.”