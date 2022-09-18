Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours after latest bikini snap

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to rumours she is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumours on Saturday, after she shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from a recent photoshoot to Instagram.

In one photo, the 43-year-old reality star is seen posing in a bikini with her hand on her stomach, leading many to speculate that she was subtly announcing her pregnancy.

One fan commented on the post: “Is she Pregnant?????? 😮”, while another wrote: “Waiting on that pregnancy announce tho.”

A third asked: “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant?”, to which Kourtney replied: “nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Others then praised the mum-of-three for showing off her “real body”, with one writing: “Yassss Kourtney with the real body.”

Another wrote: “Finally a real body,” and a third commented: “I absolutely love that you are showing your body with no filters.”

It comes after Kourtney revealed in a recent interview that she took a break from her IVF medication.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the lemme founder said: “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

During season one of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke to her mom Kris Jenner about some of the social media backlash she’s gotten amid her IVF process, including how she’s “gained so much weight”.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through. The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause.”

A shocked Kris asked: “Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kourtney replied: “Yes.”

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy back in May, after a whirlwind romance.