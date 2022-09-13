Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash over her new collection with Boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to backlash over her new collection with Boohoo.

The reality star is the online retailer’s new sustainability ambassador, and her 45-piece collection launched today.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the launch, the Poosh founder admitted she “knew” she would get backlash for collaborating with a “fast fashion” brand, as she explained her decision to sign the deal.

The 43-year-old wrote: “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet.”

“Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

“I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

“It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for,” she admitted.

Kourtney continued: “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”

“I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions ( I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out. I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too.”

“I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

Read more about Kourtney's collection with Boohoo here.

