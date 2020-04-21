The reality star turned 41 over the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian receives touching present from brother Rob on her birthday

Kourtney Kardashian received a touching present from her brother Rob Kardashian over the weekend, as she celebrated her birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star turned 41 over the weekend, and revealed the favourite gift she received was from her younger brother.

Rob gifted Kourtney their late father’s record collection, which includes records from Frank Sinatra and Etta James.

Kourtney took to Instagram and thanked her brother for the thoughtful gift.

“Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad’s old records,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney’s father Robert passed away in September 2003, following a battle with Esophageal cancer.

On Kourtney’s birthday over the weekend, her friends and family drove by her house with balloons to wish her a happy birthday while social distancing.

