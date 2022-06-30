Kourtney Kardashian ‘really worried’ about Travis Barker after he was rushed to hospital in ‘extreme pain’

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly “really worried” about her husband Travis Barker, after he was rushed to hospital earlier this week in “extreme pain”.

The Blink-182 star was hospitalised after suffering from pancreatitis, which was “triggered” by his recent colonoscopy.

According to E! News, Travis could “barely walk” due to the “excruciating” pain.

A source close to Kourtney told the publication: “[Travis] was in extreme pain yesterday, and he and Kourtney were both really worried. It was to the point where he could barely walk.”

Luckily, after spending the night in hospital, the insider revealed that Travis would “be OK and is doing better today.”

Kourtney is reportedly trying to lift her new husband’s spirits, as she “hates seeing him in excruciating pain.”

Hours before his hospitalisation on Tuesday, the drummer cryptically tweeted: “God save me.”

Shortly afterwards, his daughter Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Please send your prayers.”

A number of hours later, the 16-year-old posted a TikTok video in which she was holding her father’s hand while he rested in hospital.

Although the video didn’t show his face, Travis appeared to be doing OK as he was sitting upright and using his phone.

Travis’ hospitalisation came just one month after he married Kourtney in a stunning ceremony in Italy.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a lavish ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino in May.

They tied the knot in a grotto area of Castello Brown, after legally marrying at a courthouse in Santa Barbara a week prior.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.