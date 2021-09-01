Kourtney Kardashian ‘not surprised’ Scott Disick ‘is talking behind her back’

The Talentless founder allegedly DM'd Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima about her romance with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “not surprised” that Scott Disick “is talking behind her back”.

Earlier this week, Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a DM Scott allegedly sent him.

According to the screenshot, Scott sent the Algerian model a photo of Kourtney and her new beau Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Italy, and wrote: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, 28, replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Alongside the screenshot, Younes wrote: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

He later added: “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.”

A source close to Kourtney has since told E! News that she is “not surprised” by Scott’s alleged message, and knows he “still has issues accepting her love with Travis”.

The insider said: “She just wishes he would know better than to reach out to Younes of all people. Younes can never be trusted and Scott knows that… Kourtney is cordial with Younes but that’s it. She doesn’t trust him or his intentions.”

The source also claimed Kourtney believes Scott “had a moment of weakness and did something impulsive that he will now regret”. “Kourtney is madly in love with Travis and that’s really all that matters to her. Everyone needs to get over it,” the insider added. Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis since late last year, and the couple have been flaunting their romance on social media. They are currently on a romantic trip to Italy, after Travis faced his fear of flying after surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008. View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Following her split from Scott, Kourtney dated Younes back in 2017 for over a year, and briefly reunited with him in 2019. Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Scott Disick about his alleged message to Younes.