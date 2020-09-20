Kourtney Kardashian hits back at claims her friendship with Addison Rae is ‘weird’

The 41-year-old has become close friends with the TikTok star over the past few months

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at claims her friendship with Addison Rae is ‘weird’.

The 41-year-old has grown close to the 19-year-old TikTok star in recent months, and they regularly post photos together on Instagram.

On Saturday, Kourtney shared snaps of her and Addison posing in a swimming pool, alongside the caption: “Two more days of summer.”

Shortly after she posted the photos, an Instagram user commented: “this friendship still weirds me tf out.”

Another person then replied: “shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.”

After spotting their comments, Kourtney responded by writing: “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas…”

Kourtney was introduced to Addison by YouTuber David Dobrik earlier this year, and they quickly became fast friends.

Speaking on The Tom Ward Show back in June, Addison said: “I met Kourtney through a friend, through David. We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok.”

“I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

