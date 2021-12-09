Kourtney Kardashian hits back at claim she’s had ‘plenty of surgery’

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at claims she’s had “plenty of surgery”.

The comment was made on a series of “before” photos of the Kardashians posted by @popcultureangel.

The post was captioned: “The Kardashians before they became ‘the Kardashians’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gangsta barbie ♡ (@popcultureangel)

A fan commented on the post: “Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.”

Many disagreed with the comment, with one person writing: “are you kidding she looks completely different lmaooo.”

Another wrote: “she’s the one who changed the most.”

One Instagram user penned: “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! she just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

Kourtney, 42, hit back at the comment, writing: “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks 💁🏻‍♀️ and you were just getting started.”

Kourtney has recently started her own lifestyle website named Poosh, dedicated to helping you live your best life.

Poosh’s social media page regularly posts body positive messages and quotes such as: “‘How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.’ – Rupi Kaur 🤍.”

The website features tips on embracing your body, practicing body positivity and self love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh)