Kourtney Kardashian finally reveals what her mystery brand ‘Lemme’ is

Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed what her mystery brand ‘Lemme’ is.

The reality star, who first teased her new business venture last week, is launching her own vitamins and supplements line.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old wrote: “Lemme finally share what I’ve been up to!”

The Poosh founder continued: “I’ve been dreaming of this idea, having lots and lots and lots of meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and building the team that felt really good.”

“When it was finally all right, it was all happening with ease. Lots of hours, zooms, dreaming, but all with swift decisiveness and actual fun! At last, 5 years later my passion/work baby is finally launching into the world.”

“Meet Lemme – my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life.”

Kourtney explained: “We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements — using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you to live your best life. And of course, we made them so delicious you won’t believe they’re this good for you!”

Lemme will launch on the 27th of September exclusively on Lemmelive.com.