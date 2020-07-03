Kourtney Kardashian encourages fans to wear face masks – as she joins new viral challenge

The reality star nominated her family and friends to do the same

Kourtney Kardashian encourages fans to wear face masks – as she joins...

Kourtney Kardashian has urged fans to wear a face mask, as she participated in a new viral challenge.

The reality star took part in the #WearADamnMask challenge on Instagram, to promote wearing face masks to “spread the word not the virus.”

The 41-year-old challenged her sisters Kim and Khloe, along with momager Kris Jenner, to partake in the challenge.

The mother-of-three posed in a SKIMS face mask, while also challenging TikTok star Addison Rae, and family friends Harry Hudson, Jen Atkin, Allie Rizzo and Rosalía.

“I also invite anyone who wants to help encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask,” she added.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston also participated in the challenge, stating: “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same❤️.”

