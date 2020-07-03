Kourtney Kardashian encourages fans to wear face masks – as she joins new viral challenge

Kourtney Kardashian has urged fans to wear a face mask, as she participated in a new viral challenge.
The reality star took part in the #WearADamnMask challenge on Instagram, to promote wearing face masks to “spread the word not the virus.”
The 41-year-old challenged her sisters Kim and Khloe, along with momager Kris Jenner, to partake in the challenge.
#wearadamnmask to help spread the word not the virus! 🦠 your turn! @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @krisjenner @addisonraee @allierizzo @rosalia.vt @harryhudson @jenatkinhair #wearadamnmask and post a selfie 😷 I also invite anyone who wants to help encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask Thank you @simonhuck and @aliceandolivia for nominating me. 💛
The mother-of-three posed in a SKIMS face mask, while also challenging TikTok star Addison Rae, and family friends Harry Hudson, Jen Atkin, Allie Rizzo and Rosalía.
“I also invite anyone who wants to help encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask,” she added.
Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston also participated in the challenge, stating: “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same❤️.”
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
